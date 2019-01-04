FIA to KKF: ‘Abort the sale of ambulances or face punishment’

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday barred the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) from selling 70 ambulances in its possession, ARY News learnt on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the administrator, a copy of which is available with ARY News, FIA asked the umbrella organisation of Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to immediately halt the move to sell its ambulances until permission from FIA or ‘relevant court’ for such a move is obtained.

According to the letter, any vehicles, ambulances in an under-investigation matter cannot be sold or transferred to another owner’s name.

The letter also warns the KKF that violation of the order can result in imprisonment, fine, or both.

KKF administrator had advertised to sell 70 of its ambulances on December 9 last year even though the FIA has imposed a ban on any property of the KKF.

The case against Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF)

On Thursday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had seized properties of KKF worth Rs 3.5bn.

The 29 seized properties of the MQM’s charity wing were established using extortion money, FIA had said.

The investigation authority had said the money collected through donations was being sent to London with the help of six different facilitators. Besides, an amount of money was also being given to families of martyrs of the party from the donations.

‘We’ve not yet stopped dispensation of money to heirs of the martyrs,’ the FIA had said.

“The facilitators who sent money to London include Babar Ghauri and Sohail Mansoor. Transactions were also made under fake names to send the money abroad”, revealed the investigation.

The anti-terrorism wing of the FIA is further probing the matter.

In Nov 2018, the FIA had released a list of 726 suspects, including Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, involved in money laundering through KKF.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Qamar Mansoor, Ashfaque Mangi, Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi and other important names were listed among the culprits.

As per investigations of the FIA, more than 50 MQM leaders were involved in an illegal transfer of money. The FIA had cautioned that suspected MQM leaders would be nabbed immediately, as the probe reaches its final phase.

The government had sought information from the relevant countries in this regard and a lawyer, Barrister Toby Codman, has been appointed by the federal government in the UK.

