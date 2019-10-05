FIA arrests man who ‘shot judge Arshad Malik’s controversial video’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested another suspect in the judge blackmailing case, reported ARY News.

Faisal Shaheen was arrested in a raid in a Rawalpindi locality, according to FIA officials.

Following the arrest, the suspect was presented before an Islamabad court that handed him over to the FIA on physical remand until Monday for further investigation.

The FIA officials said the suspect admitted to his involvement in filming the controversial video of former accountability judge Arshad Malik using a mobile phone, which was then transferred into a laptop.

The laptop and another device used for the purpose belonged to suspect Hamza Butt’s cousin.

Hamza, son of Nasir Butt who is the central figure in the video leak controversy and a PML-N sympathiser, has also been arrested and remanded in the custody of the FIA.

The court directed the FIA to produce both accused Faisal and Hamza before it on Monday when their physical remand is to expire.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

