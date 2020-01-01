Nigerian citizen nabbed by FIA for online fraud worth Rs11.1 million

ISLAMABAD: A Nigerian man has been arrested by the cybercrime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over alleged online fraud worth above Rs10 million, ARY News reported Wednesday.

The officials of FIA cybercrime wing conducted a raid in the federal capital Islamabad and arrested a Nigerian man, identified as Danial Jones, following a complaint registered by a national for online fraud.

According to the First Investigation Report (FIR), a copy of which obtained by ARY News, Danial Jones posed himself to be the Director-General of Shelter Saving and Loan Limited Bank (London). Five persons are also accused in the online fraud case.

FIA sources said the arrested man is the member of a gang which defrauded the complainant to Rs11.1 million in the name of collecting online donations for carrying out social welfare activities in Pakistan. The officials have also seized all data consisting of details of his email addresses and bank accounts.

The intel agency launched a thorough investigation after the complaint which revealed organised activities of scamming nationals by the gang members. The investigation also finds that the gang members are running fake bank accounts in other countries as well.

Following the arrest, Jones has been handed over the FIA cybercrime wing on two-day physical remand.

