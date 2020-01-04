FIA official who tore Pakistani scientist’s passport, suspended

MULTAN: An official of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has been suspended from service for tearing up the passport of a Pakistani scientist returning from Umrah, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A Pakistani scientist was left flabbergasted when his passport was ripped by the immigration staff at the Multan airport merely over coughing without covering his mouth.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also taken notice of the incident that took place last year on Dec 19.

Read More: Scientist’s passport torn at Multan airport over ‘coughing,’ probe ordered

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a probe into the incident and summoned surveillance footage of Multan airport to ascertain the facts.

The official responsible for tearing up the passport, namely Muhammad Abu Bakr was serving as the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the FIA.

Director FIA Punjab zone had taken notice of the matter and issued the notification for the junior official’s suspension over his reprehensible action.

Comments

comments