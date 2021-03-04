Ex-FIA officials ‘found involved’ in Bitcoin bribe

KARACHI: Former officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA’s) Cyber Crime Circle have been reportedly found involved in taking hefty bribes from citizens through cryptocurrency, according to ARY News report.

According to details, a probe launched against FIA’s former Cyber Crime Circle officials has revealed that officers were found involved in taking hefty bribes through Bitcoin.

It has been revealed in the investigation report former FIA officials took a bribe from individuals facing inquires in pornography cases. The FIA officers used to take bribes through digital currency(Bitcoin).

The investigation team has also identified persons working as frontmen of FIA’s cyber crime circle officers. The investigation has further found that a person named Muhammad Ali was working as the frontman of a former FIA officer and was found involved in taking bribes from citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that Police in Lahore last month had arrested suspects in a mugging case involving payment of Rs14.7 million through a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

The police after an initial probe claimed that they had arrested the drivers of the vehicles and travel agents who were involved in looting two foreigners after taking them to an undisclosed location.

Read More: Lahore police announce arrests in mugging case involving Bitcoin

The police, however, said that the prime suspect in the case, identified as Rana Irfan Mahmood, is still at large. “We have also approached IT experts for recovery of looted Bitcoin currency,” they said.

According to a report, two foreign nationals, one from Switzerland and the other from Germany were deprived of millions of rupees in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

