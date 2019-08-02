FIA offload two passengers at Islamabad airport over fake papers

ISLAMABAD: Two passengers were offloaded from an overseas flight at Islamabad airport over fake papers, ARY News reported on Friday.

Federal Investigation Agency offloaded two passengers from a flight over fraud charges. Two men had got issued Italian passport and resident card over fake nationality documents, officials said.

Two Pakistani citizens, Zanar Gul and Ziarat Shah had got Italian nationality while misinforming the authorities of that country that they were Afghan citizens.

They confessed during investigation about their Pakistani citizenship, FIA officials said.

The accused said they had shown fake Afghan citizenship papers to get Italian passport and resident card.

A copy of challan deposited for issuance of Pakistani passport was also found from the accused, officials said.

The federal agency has registered a case against the accused under fraud and other relevant sections of the law.

