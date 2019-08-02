Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FIA offload two passengers at Islamabad airport over fake papers

passengers offload, FIA

ISLAMABAD: Two passengers were offloaded from an overseas flight at Islamabad airport over fake papers, ARY News reported on Friday.

Federal Investigation Agency offloaded two passengers from a flight over fraud charges. Two men had got issued Italian passport and resident card over fake nationality documents, officials said.

Two Pakistani citizens, Zanar Gul and Ziarat Shah had got Italian nationality while misinforming the authorities of that country that they were Afghan citizens.

They confessed during investigation about their Pakistani citizenship, FIA officials said.

The accused said they had shown fake Afghan citizenship papers to get Italian passport and resident card.

A copy of challan deposited for issuance of Pakistani passport was also found from the accused, officials said.

The federal agency has registered a case against the accused under fraud and other relevant sections of the law.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Opposition badly failed in weakening institutions: CM Usman Buzdar

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan directs to facilitate handicapped, old persons

Pakistan

First FIR registered against KE over man’s electrocution

Top News

India rejects US mediation offer on Kashmir, says talks will only be bilateral


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close