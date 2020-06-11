FIA again summons heads of oil companies in fuel crisis case  

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned the heads of three oil marketing companies, operating in the country, for a second time to grill them in a case pertaining to ongoing artificial shortage of petrol in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FIA has issued the summons to the heads of the oil companies and directed them to appear before the investigation team at 11:30 am tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation agency had summoned the heads of the companies on Thursday but none of them appeared before the FIA.

Read More: Govt forms committee to probe petrol crisis

Earlier June 10, the federal government had formed an investigation committee to probe the ‘artificial’ petroleum shortage in the country.

According to details, the investigation team would look into the causes of hoarding and black market behind the petroleum crisis.

In this regard, the probe committee had directed CEO’s of three oil companies to appear before the investigation team on Thursday. The three companies include Hascol Petroleum Limited, Shell and GO Oil Company. The inquiry committee would examine the existing reserves of the three oil companies.

