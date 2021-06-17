FIA apprehends another member of sugar satta mafia

KARACHI: In a crackdown launched against the sugar Satta mafia, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday claimed to have arrested another suspect allegedly involved in the artificial hike in the commodity’s price in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the officials of FIA State Bank circle, on a tip-off, conducted raid at “RK Squire” building in New Chali and arrested an alleged member of the sugar mafia named Faisal Haroon.

FIA officials said that he was associated the group of Roshan Lal.

Read More: FIA arrests seven members of Sugar satta cartel in Karachi

Earlier on March 28, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a crackdown against sugar satta mafia in Karachi had arrested seven brokers involved in sugar heist.

The FIA commercial banking circle had arrested four more persons after earlier arrest of three sugar brokers in Karachi. The accused were been involved in causing an artificial sugar crisis, a spokesperson of the FIA had said.

The FIA had earlier arrested three brokers Dayaldas, Santosh Kumar and Raj Kumar in Karachi. “All three have been involved in sugar satta dealings,” FIA officials had said.

Comments

comments