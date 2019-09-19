FIA summons Shaikh Zayed Hospital’s official in corruption case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has summoned Shaikh Zayed Hospital’s (SZH) finance director on corruption charges of over Rs 200 million, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued to the SZH’s finance director, he was asked to appear before the FIA’s team on September 20 in connection with the alleged embezzlement in the hospital’s funds.

Sources said that the finance director was allegedly involved in irregularities and embezzlement of the hospital’s funds.

Read More: SC hands over control of Lahore’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital to federal govt

Earlier on January 7, the Supreme Court had handed the control of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore to the federal government.

An apex court bench headed by then Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had announced the split 4-1 verdict, ruling that it was the right of the federal government to build and run the hospital which it had said was transferred to the Punjab government without legal process.

“No necessary legal measures were taken for the devolution of the hospital to the province. The 18th Amendment in this regard was misinterpreted,” read the ruling. “Three hospitals and a museum were illegally devolved to the provincial government.”

