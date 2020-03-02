KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) corporate crime circle on Monday summoned the chief executive officer (CEO) of a private company who had imported the controversial soybean shipment in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The company was also directed to provide a copy of the agreement with the US cargo ship ‘Hercules’, that had transported the soybean shipment to Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 14 people had lost their lives and scores hospitalized in Karachi due the lethal soybean dust during offloading the substance from the ship.

The investigation agency also sought concerned documents form DG plant protection. FIA also sought related documents from the clearing agent as well.

Earlier on February 18, Sindh health department had announced 14 deaths in Karachi’s toxic gas leak incident in the port area.

Dr Zafar Mehdi, focal person of the provincial health department, in a statement had said that 14 persons had been died at the city’s hospitals due to inhaling poisonous gas during last two days.

Giving details, the health official said that nine patients admitted at Ziauddin Hospital had been died. “Two patients each at the Civil Hospital and Kutyana Memon Hospital in Kharadar, and another patient reported died at Burhani Hospital.”

