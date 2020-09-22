FIA again summons Tareen in sugar scam

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen for a third time in the sugar scam investigations on 1st of October, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the FIA source, a questionnaire comprising 100 questions will be handed over to Jehangir Tareen during the investigations into the sugar scam.

FIA has also summoned Jehangir Tareen’s son Ali Ali Tareen on 30th of September in the same case. Earlier, the investigation agency had summoned Jehangir Tareen on September 18 and 19.

Earlier on August 26, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched an investigation into money laundering charges against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen’s JWD Group.

Read More: FIA opens money laundering probe against Jahangir Tareen’s JWD

The agency’s combined investigation team (CIT) had written letters to the deputy commissioners of Multan, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rahim Yar Khan seeking details of properties and bank accounts owned by the PTI leader, his son Ali Tareen and others associated with the firm.

It had also written to the Lahore Development Authority, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit relevant details.

One of the deputy commissioners who had been sent letters said details of assets of 22 people, including Jahangir Tareen and members of his family, have been sought. The FIA probe team had also summoned the record of properties of the PTI leader’s son Ali Tareen.

