ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Allama Tahir Ashrafi, after cracking out suspicious money transaction in his bank accounts, sources informed ARY News on Monday.

Sources privy to the development said, Tahir Ashrafi has been served notice by the FIA over allegations of receiving money from western countries.

“The transaction in Tahir Ashrafi’s accounts was traced during investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti terrorism wing, the sources continued

Tahir Ashrafi has been summoned by the FIA for probe. “Investigation can be expanded,” the sources continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in August, gave Pakistan 15 months to fulfill its requirements, with the deadline set to expire in September 2019.

The FATF identified at least least 27 deficiencies pertaining to currency smuggling, hawala, and terror financing of proscribed outfits. A National Action Committee was accordingly formed to deal with the issue.

Comments

comments