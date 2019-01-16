FIA arrests three employees of SNGC over provision of illegal connection

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday has apprehended three employees of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) over providing an‘illegal’ gas connection, ARY News reported.

“The arrested were working as Supervisors in the SNGC, who provided illegal connection to a colony in Peshawar,” the spokesman of the FIA said in his statement.

Taking the stern notice of the gas crisis earlier in this month, the prime minister had ordered for the removal of Managing Directors of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SNGC).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier in the month of September, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Petroleum Division to chalk out a comprehensive plan for checking gas theft which was causing a loss of Rs. 50 billion to the national exchequer annually.

The prime minister was chairing a briefing at Prime Minister’s Office. Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Additional Secretary Incharge Petroleum Division Mian Asad Hayauddin and senior government officers were present during the meeting.

The additional secretary gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister about the existing situation regarding demand and supply in the oil and gas sector.

The prime minister was also apprised about the progress into construction and operationalization of TAPI and Pak-Iran gas pipeline along with other significant projects which were in the pipeline to meet growing energy needs of the country.

Comments

comments