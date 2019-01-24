FIA traces 47 more Pakistanis owning properties in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has traced 47 more Pakistanis, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, owning properties in Dubai, Sources told ARY news on Thursday.

According to the sources, the FIA had served notices on 22 of the Pakistanis and investigation against rest of the 25 people to get concrete evidences.

FIA formed teams to inquire the Pakistanis about the source of their income and the money trail of their assets abroad.

Earlier,the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had informed the Supreme Court, on November 17, that out of 895 Pakistani nationals who own properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 35 were politicians.

The FIA had submitted a report to the apex court, stating that out of the total, 374 Pakistanis declared their UAE properties under an amnesty scheme.

Whereas, 674 Pakistanis had submitted affidavits to the FIA. Seven of those who had declared their assets in Dubai were facing NAB cases, according to the report.

69 Pakistanis declared the properties they owned in Dubai in their tax returns, while 72 others refused to admit to having assets in the UAE.

