Marriage hall in Gujranwala being turned into field hospital for coronavirus

GUJRANWALA: A marriage hall situated on the historic Grand Trunk Road (G.T road) is being turned into a make-shift field hospital for coronavirus patients and suspects, ARY News reported on Friday.

Divisional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf visited the facility and reviewed the healthcare establishment earlier in the day.

The marriage hall will be revamped with seven days and could house 200 patients at a time, with its 200 bed capacity.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that the facility upon completion will also house a fully functional laboratory along with a pharmacy.

Earlier on April 1, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited 1,000-bed field hospital established at Expo Centre Lahore for coronavirus patients.

The filed hospital at Lahore Expo Centre for COVID-19 patients was established within nine days. The hospital is meant to isolate and treat confirmed patients of the coronavirus in a safe and secure environment.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on March 20 approved to establish the 1000-bed special field hospital at Lahore’s Expo Centre in the fight against novel coronavirus.

