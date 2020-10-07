COAS Bajwa visits family of Col Mujeebur Rehman martyred in Tank

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who embraced martyrdom during an IBO in Tank, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS, visited the family of martyred Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman and prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha.

He acknowledged the resolve of shaheed’s family and paid tribute to the brave officer for laying life in the line of duty defending the motherland

“Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. Our fight against terrorism shall continue till the achievement of enduring peace and stability,” the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted the army chief as saying.

In March 2020, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district and foiled terrorist activity.

Two high profile terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), while Colonel Mujeebur Rehman of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

The martyred officer hails from Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltistan and left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter.

After the incident, PM Imran Khan had hailed the courage and bravery of Colonel Mujeeb-ur-Rehman who embraced martyrdom during the operation to foil the sordid designs of the terrorists. He also prayed for the departed soul of Colonel Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

