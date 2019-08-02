I knew not many would understand a film like ‘Manto’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui known for his stellar performances, unconventional looks and ability to take risks have won many hearts but he hasn’t managed to deliver a blockbuster yet.

The veteran actor shared that for him, it’s never about making a conventional film and not doing great at the box office doesn’t really affect him.

Speaking about Manto, in which he played the role of Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto, he said he expected that it wouldn’t be well received by the audience but there’s a reason for it.

“When I did Manto or Photograph, I knew not many would understand these films. Somewhere I knew that box office result might not be satisfactory because the language of such films is a little different,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He added “Even the pace of Photograph is not something that everyone would be able to relate to. Thackeray, too, had its own reason [for not doing well at box office]. But as an actor, I’d continue making these films even if they don’t work. Kuch films aapke dil ke kareeb hoti hain, jiski sensibility aapse match karti hai… [Some films are close to an actor’s heart and matches his sensibility]”

On why he still chooses to be a part of such films, he said “Of course, it’s painful when films don’t work. It makes me think ‘why people didn’t watch them?’ But then, I also need to satisfy my creative urge. My intention is to make good films; hopefully I’ll be understood in the long run.”

Talking about why they never worked, he explained that “The audience here has got used to fast-paced films. Sometimes I feel like our audience has matured but perhaps there’s still some time left. And some times it feels like we make films for an audience that is yet to understand them.”

The unconventional hero, however, has made waves with his character in Netflix’s Sacred Games and is all set to reprise his role as gangster Ganesh in season two of the popular show.

Comments

comments