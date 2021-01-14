Final decision about reopening of schools tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: In order to finalize a date for reopening of educational institutions across the country, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has summoned an meeting of the provincial health and education ministers on Friday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shafqat Mahmood said that the meeting will mull over reopening of educational institutions in the country in view of the current situation of the pandemic.

The minister said he wanted that schools should be reopened but the final decision on reopening of educational institutions will be taken on the basis of health advisory keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Students’ health was the top priority of the government, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood had earlier said that reopening of educational institutions from January 11, 2021, seemed to be difficult due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Talking exclusively to ARY News program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ on 3rd of January, the education minister had said that decision on reopening of educational institutions will be taken on the basis of health advisory keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus situation across the country.

Read More: Govt decision to reopen educational institutions on 18th challenged in court

Earlier today, a writ petition had been filed in the Lahore High Court on Thursday challenging the government’s January 4 decision to reopen educational institutions across the country on Jan 18.

Advocate Syed Faisal Miran had petitioned the high court, naming Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and other relevant authorities as respondents.

He had states that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was proving to be more dangerous yet the government didn’t ready itself in advance to cope with the situation.

Comments

comments