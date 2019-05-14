Hafeez Shaikh to chair ECC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has been summoned here tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair the ECC meeting, which is expected to deliberate on a 16-point agenda in its session.

The ECC meeting will discuss supplementary grants for various government departments and ministries including narcotics control, cabinet division, ministries of industry and production, interior and energy, sources said.

The ECC will also discuss procurement of wheat by the government.

The economic body will also discuss tax exemption for under construction projects of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ERRA projects are being built with a grant of the Saudi Fund for Development.

The ECC session will also consider addition of 150 MW electricity from K-electric to the national grid.

Moreover, a subsidy of three rupees per unit for industries will also be discussed in the economic coordination committee meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 16, had reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and appointed his Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as its new chairman.

Cabinet Secretariat had issued a series of notifications about the new composition of the ECC. According to the notifications, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had also appointed head of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) and the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP).

