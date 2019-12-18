ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh chaired a meeting to discuss ways and means for enhancing foreign investment in Pakistani startup ecosystem.

During the meeting, representatives from the Thrive Capital also expressed a desire to invest in the Pakistani startup ecosystem with a view to putting local startups on the map.

The meeting was attended among others by Tania Aidrus, Chief Digital Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch and investors from Thrive Capital, a New York-based firm.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a special six-member committee to determine and regulate prices of fertilisers in the country.

The committee will give its recommendations on fertiliser costs to the Prime Minister who shall then give formal approval for them, if agreed upon.

The first session of the committee is set to commence on December 20, two days from now.

