Finance Minister to chair ECC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Islamabad today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

In the meeting, the ECC will likely grant an approval for withdrawal of tax exemptions granted in various fields. It will also discuss amendments in the export policy and make an important decision with regard to loans taken by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

It is pertinent mention here that Wapda has borrowed a total of $125 million loans from a bank. The ECC will also work out a plan for ensuring proper gas supply to power plants.

At the previous meeting, the ECC summoned a report from the Ministry of Industries for turnaround of Pakistan Steel Mills. It also considered revival of Pakistan Machine Tool Factory.

Moreover, the meeting summoned a report from the Revenue Division about details of sales tax and custom duty on import of cotton and the impact of withdrawal of these taxes.

