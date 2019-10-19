Finance team turned around economy within a year: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the performance of his entire finance team, PM Imran Khan said that it was a great achievement of his economic team to turn around the national economy within a year, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to the social networking website twitter, PM Imran said that foreign direct investment witnessed an increase of 111.5 per cent while foreign private investment surged by 194 per cent during this period.

It is a great achievement of our economic team to turn around the economy within a year

He said current account deficit fall by 80 per cent during the corresponding period while the remittances increased by 17 per cent.

Similarly, exports registered an increase of 5.9 per cent over the last year while imports decreased by 18.6 per cent.

Earlier on October 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad.

Current economic situation, economic indicators, tax net, economic reforms, eases of doing business and other issues had been discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran had reviewed over all financial situation of the country.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and others were present in the meeting.

