Federal Govt to provide financial assistance for Balochistan rain victims

The federal government has announced to provide financial assistance of 500,000 to the family of each deceased and 50,000 to every injured in the recent incidents of rain and snowfall in Balochistan.

This was announced by Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a press conference in Quetta on Thursday.

She said fifty thousand rupees will be given to every person whose house has been destroyed in the recent rains and snowfall in the province.

She said twenty people were killed and twenty-three injured while one hundred and seventy-three houses were destroyed in the rain and snow-related incidents in the province.

The Special Assistant said the federal government will fully support the provincial government in the provision of assistance to the people affected by rains and snowfall.

She said the federal government is committed to the development of Balochistan considering the province’s progress as the progress of Pakistan. She said several projects are being implemented in Balochistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which will provide employment opportunities to the youth besides enhancing their capacity.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at World Economic Forum, the Special Assistance said the Prime Minister effectively and forcefully presented the narrative of Pakistan that the country will not become part of any conflict in the region; rather it will partner in peace.

