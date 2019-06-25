Finance Bill 2019: Azam Swati presents Senate’s recommendations before NA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Swati, presented Senate’s recommendations over Finance Bill 2019 before the Senate on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The Lower House has started reviewing recommendations made by the Upper House after it was submitted by the federal minister for parliamentary affairs today.

According to reports, 154 out of 171 recommendations were forwarded to the National Assembly, whereas, 17 recommendations were rejected by the Senate.

It is recommended to provide adhoc relief up to 20 per cent from Grade 1 to 16 employees and 15 per cent increase in salaries and pensions.

The Upper House recommended to withdraw imposition of withholding tax to defaulters in Balochistan province and completion of Gwadar airport at earliest.

Moreover, the other recommendations include provision of funds for Hajj, Ashr, Zakat in accordance with Shariah laws; expansion of Hawailian-Abbottabad road; initiation of hydel power projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB); elimination of excise duty on small vehicles; reduction of non-development funds of the government; reducing sales tax rate from 17 per cent to 18 per cent; moderation of prices of sugar, cooking oil, ghee, meat and pulses; exemption of Grade 1-16 government employees from income tax.

The federal minister stressed the need to create a balance between the Senate and National Assembly on monetary affairs including money bills, reported APP.

While addressing the National Assembly session, the minister said Article 73 to Article 87 of the Constitution defines the power of the National Assembly on Money Bills. As per these rules, a money bill shall originate in the National Assembly but should be laid before the Senate for debate.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said her recommendation to place all important debt agreements, including the one with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), before parliament has been approved by the Senate.

In a tweet, the PPP senator said the Senate approved 154 budget recommendations, including 65 on the Finance Bill 2019-20 and 68 recommendations on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSPD).

Headed by its chairman Farooq H Naek, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs put forward a total of 171 recommendations. However, the upper house of parliament rejected 17 of them.

The approved recommendations were sent to the National Assembly for consideration.

