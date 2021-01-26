ISLAMABAD: Financial irregularities worth US$500 million are being unearthed in National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), ARY NEWS reported quoting a briefing to the federal cabinet by Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Giving briefing during the cabinet meeting, the SAPM on climate change said that during a probe it emerged that 40 people were enjoying perks and privileges equal to that of the entire ministry.

The prime minister lauded timely audit of the fund as Malik Amin Aslam said that the National Disaster Risk Management Fund was aimed at indebting the country.

“The PTI government is formed to point out such irregularities,” the prime minister said.

The cabinet meeting also approved transferring the funds held by the NDRMF from the climate change ministry to planning and development.

Besides this matter, the federal cabinet also approved the formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal.

Sources said the Broadsheet issue came under discussion during the meeting as the cabinet deliberated on the formation of an inquiry commission instead of a committee to investigate the matter.

They said former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will head the commission that will be mandated to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the Broadsheet scandal.

The commission will re-investigate cases involving bigwigs, which were closed out of expediency, the sources said, adding cases of important personalities such as Rao Sikandar Iqbal and Aftab Ahmed Sherpao will be re-opened.

