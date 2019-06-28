Heavy fine to be imposed over use of plastic bags in Centre: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to protect the environment and make Islamabad a plastic-free city, the State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Friday said that Rs 500,000 fine would be imposed over the use or selling single-use polythene bags after August 14 in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

Zartaj Gul told the Senate’s sub-committee on climate change that the government would take strict action over the violation of ban on plastic bags and urged the people to use cloth’s bags as an alternative to polythene bags.

Earlier on May 9, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul had said that the government would impose ban on single-use plastic bags in Islamabad by August 14.

Responding to a question in the National Assembly, Zartaj Gul had urged the masses to use cotton bags as an alternative to plastic bags.

Gul had said that a statutory regulatory order (SRO) under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 was being drafted to give legal cover to the proposed ban.

