FIR Lodged against superstar Fawad Khan for declining Polio vaccination to children

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan has been booked after his family refused to let the anti-polio team give vaccination drops to his children earlier today in Lahore.

As per the spokesperson, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the Kapoor and Sons protagonist at Faisal Town Police Station by the administration of the team.

Apart from the actor, six other people were also booked. Four of these complaints were filed at Faisal Town police station and the other two were filed at Model Town police station.

As per DC Lahore, teams wanted to immunise Fawad's daughter since yesterday. 1st his driver misbehaved with teams followed by his family. Mr. Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child. https://t.co/0L30OfLbMd — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) February 20, 2019

Talking about the news of Fawad getting booked, the spokesperson of Prime Minister’s polio taskforce Babar Bin Ata said, “As per DC Lahore, teams wanted to immunise Fawad’s daughter since yesterday. 1st his driver misbehaved with teams followed by his family. Mr. Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child.”

Pakistan first-ever National Polio Campaign has begun last month. It aims to relinquish the disease by getting more than eight million children vaccinated. Pakistan is in the remaining three countries in the entire world that still have polio patients. Two other countries with polio include Afghanistan and Nigeria.

