FIR to be lodged against PDM leaders if COVID-19 cases rise after Peshawar rally: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the opposition over announcing to hold a public rally in Peshawar amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday warned that a case will be registered against the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement if the virus cases rise in the province, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz said, “Putting people’s lives in danger for vested interests is the extreme level of selfishness.”

اپوزیشن غیر ذمہ داری کا ثبوت دینے پر تلی ہوئی ہے۔انکاجلسے منعقد کرنے پر بضد ہونا ان کی غیر جمہوری سوچ اور غیر ذمہ دارانہ رویے کا عکاس ہے۔عدالتی اور حکومتی احکامات کے بعد جلسے منعقد کرنے کا کوئی قانونی اور اخلاقی جواز نہیں بنتا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 21, 2020

He maintained that there was no legal and moral justification to hold public meetings after the court and government orders against it.

The minister said the opposition was bent upon demonstrating irresponsibility. He said that PDM’s stubbornness to hold public meetings amid the second wave of the coronavirus showed their non-democratic and irresponsible conduct.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had criticised the major opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), for insisting on holding a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Peshawar amid COVID-19 threat.

In his Twitter messages, Asad Umar had said that PML-N led government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) announced two-week complete lockdown, whereas, PPP-led Sindh government imposed smart lockdown in four districts of Karachi.

