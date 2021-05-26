FIR registered against DG Khan gangsters

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police on Wednesday finally registered a first information report (FIR) against the members of Ladi gang over kidnapping three tribesmen of Dhori tribe and killing two of them in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported.

According to police, Ladi gang’s head Khuda Baksh Ladi among 14 people were nominated in the case. Clauses of terrorism, kidnapping and others were added to the FIR.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan had ordered a cleanup operation against Ladi gang members after a video of three kidnapped people went viral on social media.

Addressing a launch ceremony of the Sehat Sahulat Card in Layyah, PM Khan had strongly condemned the incident and vowed to bring to justice dacoits in Dera Ghazi Khan. The prime minister had said police and Rangers have been directed to eliminate these dacoits from DG Khan area.

In a horrific incident, the notorious Ladi gang had brutally murdered two hostages in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan on Tuesday.

