FIR registered against NADRA officials for issuing CNIC to Afghan national

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) anti-human trafficking circle on Friday registered a first information report against National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials for fraudulently issuing Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to an Afghan national, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FIR has been registered against the NADRA officials with the FIA anti-human trafficking circle on the behalf of FIA Assistant Director Rehmatullah Domki.

An Afghan citizen, Ammar Yasir s/o Muhammad Yasir, illegally crossed the Pakistan border and reached Karachi without any legal documents. He started residing at a private society in Gulistan-e-Johar. Later, he obtained a CNIC in collaboration with the officials of NADRA, read the FIR.

Last year in February, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had initiated inquiry against its four officials for issuing national identity cards (NICs) to 11 Afghan citizens.

The NADRA officials had said that a high-level inquiry had been launched against an assistant director and three other officials after an inquiry found their involvement in issuing more than one national identity cards to the Afghan citizens.

