FIR registered against teacher for sexually assaulting student in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police on Wednesday registered a case against a varsity student-cum-teacher for sexually assaulting his student and further filming the act in Peshawar, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was registered after the video of the incident went viral, prompting the police to act.

According to police, the teacher, identified as Jamal, was also a student at Agriculture University in Peshawar and used to give tuition at his place.

“He assaulted one of his students at the tuition centre and also filmed the entire episode,” said the ASP Hayatabad Police Station. “Further probe is underway in the case, said police.

On 26 November, an alleged kidnapper and a child rapist Asif was arrested from Faisalabad, a city in Pakistan.

According to police, the accused was apprehended by people in Chak Jhumra area in Faisalabad and was beaten by a mob before being handed over to police.

Asif was accused of multiple criminal activities with a child including abduction, rape and later selling him to others.

The police rescued the accused from the mob and shifted him to a police station for further legal formalities.

