Dr Firdous warns of strict action against hate speeches, violent protests

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that erecting private militia and armed groups were against the National Action Plan (NAP), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Dr Firdous warned of strict action against hate speeches, inciting violence and violent protests. She said that no one will be allowed to create law and order situation in the country.

The special assistant underscored the need for peace and stability in the country and urged the nation to observe October 27 as black day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous said that Imran Khan had approved to form a central database to curtail smuggling in border areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said a high-level meeting was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to devise mechanism to discourage smuggling and illegal trade.

The special assistant said central database will be formed in coordination with customs intelligence, Federal Board of Revenue, Federal Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau and other intelligence agencies. She said the meeting decided to form Customs Authority and introduction of automation.

Dr Firdous said that economic zones will be developed in the districts of border areas and investors will be given relief by declaring them tax free regions.

