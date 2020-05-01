Talking exclusively to ARY News on Friday, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she was hopeful that the premier’s new team will live up to his expectations.

Awan said that the Prime Minister is well within his rights to choose the cabinet he wants, the Ministry of Information is a pivotal office and I wish Shibli Faraz the best, she added.

Read More: Shibli Faraz, SAPM Asim Bajwa call on PM Imran Khan

Awan said that during her tenure there were multiple pseudo-information ministers and were doing her job for her and may have hindered her progress at a few instances or confused the narrative she wanted to present as a government representative.

Awan said that she is sure that PM Imran Khan would not want a handicapped minister working in his cabinet.

She also said that the premier to her knowledge would also not like bureaucracy and politicians trading blows or leveraging blames.

Read More: Senator Shibli Faraz takes oath as new information minister

She said that leakage of stories had also become a point of concern during her tenure when news made its way into the media through various channels rather than the official, designated channel of the government spokesperson.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also said that there were many in the party who supported her and her efforts whereas some also wanted and expected more from her.

She said that she gave the office her best, “there was infighting in the ministry of Information for the past 3 months, some people appointed to the office were not required, Prime Minister Imran Khan took a decision on Fawad Chaudhry after eight months and I too was sidelined after a year.”

Read More: Ex-info adviser congratulates Shibli Faraz, Asim Bajwa on appointments

When inquired if Firdous Ashiq Awan was insinuating towards Shahbaz Gill, she replied that the wise can understand who she is pointing towards.

She also said that whatever has been told to the Prime Minister regarding her be it personal or professional is grave distortion of facts.

“I was told by the Prime Minister to continue my duties as a party worker and elected member and he would call upon me when needed,” said Awan.

Read More: Shibli Faraz named new information minister, Asim Bajwa replaces Firdous Ashiq Awan

Talking about allegations hurled against him of probable misuse of powers and fraudulent practices, Awan said that how can I take 10% commission from the advertisement quota budgets when no such advertisements were handed out to the media or any entity for the duration of her tenure.

“The files related to my ministry were never shown to me, the secretary took them directly to the Prime Minister, this practice continued for 6 months,” claimed Firdous Ashiq Awan.

“A case pertaining to a advertisement company who I supposedly gave money to, they got through to me after 6 months of trying even then they remain unpaid.”

Read More: Firdous Ashiq Awan sacked for embezzlement, misuse of powers: sources

Awan also said that to her knowledge Prime Minister Imran Khan was satisfied with her performance but wanted someone else to take charge.

She praised Shibli Faraz and his struggle for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, being alongside and an integral part to the party for the past 22 years.

Comments

comments