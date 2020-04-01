ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that it’s not right time for political point-scoring as we have to fight coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

She was addressing a meeting of the information ministers of all four province via video link from Islamabad, here today.

The special assistant told that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking all the possible steps to curb the virus in the country. We are trying our level best to help the general masses in this difficult time, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said PM Imran Khan has made it clear that hiding facts in this situation will not serve the purpose and it will fail government efforts to combat the virus.

She said the government will not hide the information but it may take time in sharing confirmed information in present scenario, the country is passing through.

Earlier today, Dr Firdous said that “COVID-19 Care for Media” app will be launched during information ministers’ video conference on the direction of the PM. Affected journalists and members of families can get themselves registered and report their cases through the app, she told.

