Firdous Ashiq Awan felicitates nation on holding peaceful elections in tribal districts

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has felicitated the nation on holding peaceful and successful elections in erstwhile FATA, reported ARY News on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Awan termed the polls as important progress towards the stability of ‘Naya Pakistan’. The people of tribal areas are getting the reward of their patience in the form of constitutional and democratic rights.

In another tweet, she said,  “The tribal locals have rejected the ‘so-called guarantors’ of their rights.” Those spitting venom against Imran Khan didn’t bother to say a single word in support of this latest development, she went on to say.

Firdous added that the meaning of democracy for such leaders is only to gain personal interests.

Earlier, unofficial and unconfirmed results of 11 seats of the first-ever elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly from the merged tribal areas were announced.

