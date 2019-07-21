Firdous Ashiq Awan felicitates nation on holding peaceful elections in tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has felicitated the nation on holding peaceful and successful elections in erstwhile FATA, reported ARY News on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Awan termed the polls as important progress towards the stability of ‘Naya Pakistan’. The people of tribal areas are getting the reward of their patience in the form of constitutional and democratic rights.

قبائلی اضلاع میں پر امن انتخابات کے انعقادپر پوری قوم کو مبارک باد۔امن کی یہ جیت نئے پاکستان میں استحکام پاکستان کی جانب اہم پیشرفت ہے۔ملکی تاریخ میں پہلی بار تبدیلی کے عمل نے قبائلی علاقوں کے سنگلاخ پہاڑوں پر جمہوریت کے خوبصورت پودے کی نمو ممکن کی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 21, 2019

In another tweet, she said, “The tribal locals have rejected the ‘so-called guarantors’ of their rights.” Those spitting venom against Imran Khan didn’t bother to say a single word in support of this latest development, she went on to say.

عوامی حقوق کے نام نہاد ضامن بننے والوں کی قبائیلی عوام نے ضمانتیں ضبط کروا دیں۔ان کی میڈیا سے ہونے والی گفتگو دیکھ لیں یا ٹوئٹر اکاؤنٹس صرف عمران خان کی عداوت کا زہر ملے گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 21, 2019

Firdous added that the meaning of democracy for such leaders is only to gain personal interests.

کل قبائلی اضلاع میں ایک تاریخ رقم ہوئی،مگر ان میں سے کسی کو توفیق نہ ہوئی کہ جمہوری عمل کی کامیاب تکمیل پر دو لفظ ہی بول دیتے۔ان کی جمہوریت کا مطلب صرف اور صرف ذاتی مفادات کا تحفظ اور اپنی آئندہ نسلوں کو قوم پر مسلط کرنا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 21, 2019

Earlier, unofficial and unconfirmed results of 11 seats of the first-ever elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly from the merged tribal areas were announced.

