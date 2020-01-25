Firdous Ashiq Awan felicitates people of china on their New Year

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has felicitated the people of China on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

In series of tweets, she said the friendship with China is our great asset ad the bilateral relations between both the countries are gaining strength with each passing year.

عوامی جمہوریہ چین کےسال نو کےموقع پر چینی عوام کو دلی مبارکباد پیش کرتے ہیں۔ہرنئے سال کے ساتھ پاکستان اور چین کے تعلقات مضبوط سے مضبوط تر ہو رہے ہیں۔چین کی دوستی پاکستان کا عظیم اثاثہ ہے۔

Firdous Ashiq Awan pointed out that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is another bright manifestation of everlasting friendship between the two countries.

سی پیک دونوں ممالک کی لازوال دوستی کا ایک اور روشن مظہر ہے۔ اقتصادی راہداری کے دوسرے مرحلے کا آغاز ہوگیا ہے جس کے تحت خصوصی صنعتی زون قائم ہونگے۔یہ زون برآمدی شعبہ کی تقویت، پائیدار معاشی ترقی کے حصول اور مقامی صنعت کے فروغ کا باعث بنیں گے۔

She said China has always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial. On Kashmir dispute, she said China emphatically supported Pakistan’s principled position.

