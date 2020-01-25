Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan felicitates people of china on their New Year

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has felicitated the people of China on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

In series of tweets, she said the friendship with China is our great asset ad the bilateral relations between both the countries are gaining strength with each passing year.

Firdous Ashiq Awan pointed out that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is another bright manifestation of everlasting friendship between the two countries.

She  said China has always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial.  On Kashmir dispute, she said China emphatically supported Pakistan’s principled position.

