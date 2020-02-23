PM’s wife has no role in administrative changes made in Punjab: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday refuted the reports terming it ‘baseless’ which attributed recent administrative changes in Punjab to the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, ARY News reported.

“The reports attributing PM’s wife to the recent administrative changes made in Punjab are baseless as she has no connection with it,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan in her Twitter message.

پنجاب میں مختلف انتظامی تبادلوں کو وزیراعظم کی اہلیہ سے منسوب کرنے کی خبریں قطعی بے بنیاد ہیں جن کا حقیقت سے دور دور تک کوئی واسطہ نہیں۔ان حکومتی فیصلوں کو خاتونِ اوّل کےدورۂ پاک پتن سےجوڑناافسوسناک اور قابل مذمت ہے۔@ImranKhanPTI @pid_gov @RadioPakistan @MoIB_Official — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 23, 2020

“It is sorrowful and a condemnable act to connect the First Lady’s visit to Pakpattan with the government’s decisions,” she added.

Awan added that the First Lady Bushra Bibi does not believe in getting protocol, especially while visiting the site of Baba Farid’s shrine.

وہ پروٹوکول لینے کی قائل ہی نہیں۔ خاص طور پر حضرت بابا فرید کے دربار جیسی با برکت جگہ پہ تو اس کا سوال ہی پیدا نہیں ہوتا۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 23, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that Bushra Bibi had visited the Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar’s shrine in Pakpattan on Thursday without any protocol.

Speculations are circulating around that the administrative changes had been ordered by Punjab government after the staff members denied to open ‘Baheshti Darwaza’, the most revered gate of the shrine, upon her arrival.

