‘Opposition spreading disinformation on freedom of expression’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has thrashed the opposition’s allegations levelled against the federal government for suppression of freedom of expression, ARY News reported on Friday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said misinformation is being spread to give the impression that journalists are not being given the right to freedom of expression.

“Propaganda is launched by the opposition for suppressing voice in Pakistan. Opposition making false claims over it. The present government is taking effective steps to highlight the positive image of Pakistan.

“A group of people with specific mentality wanted to secure their interests,” she added.

Awan said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to overcome challenges to the media industry which would be headed by him. The committee will be comprised of media stakeholders including Pakistan Broadcasting Academy (PBA) and All Pakistan Newspapers Society’s (APNS) representatives to resolve the issues where I will act as a focal person.”

“We are going to resolve issues of owners and workers of the media organisations. PM has decided to get a permanent solution to the crisis.”

“We will also invite those alleging restriction on freedom of expression and those propagating against Pakistan. The committee will ask propagators on social media to provide details for which kind of restriction was imposed against them. Twenty-20 match is always thrilling though we will try to resolve the matters to get a better result.”

While answering a question, the special assistant said that all replies will be given with facts in the Parliament. To another question, Awan answered that raids are being conducted to arrest Hassan Niazi

She said that economic indicators signalled improvements in the Pakistani economy which is also being accepted around the world. Awan criticised past rulers, saying that those put the national economy on ventilator are worried for their own health and now moving to court for getting bails. She added that no chance will be given to those defaming Pakistan.

