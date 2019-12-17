ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that government will review the decision of death penalty to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, ARY News reported.

The special court awarded death sentence to Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf.

“Heard about death sentence to Musharraf, govt along with its legal team will review the verdict”, Firdous Ashiq Awan said in her statement on Tuesday.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach back country, tomorrow, he will look after legal framework in the verdict.

The government’s stance on the matter will be given after thoroughly reviewing the judgment.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013.

Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition.

