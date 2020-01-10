ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said youth are the precious asset of the country and Hunarmand Pakistan programme will be the milestone for the development of young generation, ARY News reported on Friday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said youth played a vital role in the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after being impressed by the vision, ideology and perseverance of Imran Khan. The youth wanted to get rid of corruption and hereditary politics, she added.

نوجوان ہمارے ملک کا قیمتی اثاثہ ہیں۔پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی کامیابی میں نوجوانوں کا کلیدی کردار ہے۔ عمران خان نے اپنے وژن،ثابت قدمی اور نظریہ سے نوجوانوں کو متاثر کیا۔ نوجوان پاکستان میں بدعنوانی اور موروثی خاندانی سیاست سے بیزار تھے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 10, 2020

“Imran Khan is the hope of our young generation and Prime Minister has taken it as a mission to make them skilful. The Rs30-billion programme, Hunarmand Pakistan, will become a milestone for the development of youth that would equip them with modern technology, education and training, as well as the establishment of the National Accreditation Council. 75 smart classrooms and five Centres of Excellence will be established with the assistance of ally states.”

عمران خان نوجوانوں کی امید ہیں ،انہیں ہنر مند بنانا وزیراعظم کا مشن ہے۔30 ارب روپے کا ہنر مند پاکستان پروگرام نوجوانوں کی ترقی اور انہیں باصلاحیت بنانے میں سنگ میل ثابت ہوگا۔ یہ پروگرام نوجوانوں کو تعلیم و تربیت اور ٹیکنالوجی کی مہارت سے لیس کرکے عصری تقاضوں کے ہم پلہ بنائے گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 10, 2020

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan, technical training and education facilities are introduced in 70 seminaries. It is the first government which will give technical and vocational expertise to the seminaries’ students. By these steps, the youth will get equal opportunities for employment.”

ملکی تاریخ میں پہلی بار 70 مدارس میں ہنرمند بنانے اور فنی تعلیم کا اہتمام کیا گیا ہے۔پہلی حکومت ہے جو مدارس کے بچوں کے لئے مذہبی تعلیم کے ساتھ ساتھ انہیں تکنیکی وفنی مہارت سے بھی آراستہ کرے گی۔ اس طرح ان نوجوانوں کو روزگار کے یکساں مواقع فراہم ہوں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 10, 2020

نیشنل ایکریڈیشن کونسل کا قیام ملک میں پیشہ ورانہ تربیت کے معیار میں اہم ثابت ہوگا۔پیشہ ورانہ تعلیم تک رسائی کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے 75 سمارٹ کلاس رومز اور دوست ممالک کے تعاون سے 5 سنیٹرز آف ایکسیلینس قائم کیے جائیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 10, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched what is being billed as the country’s largest-ever skill development programme titled ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ to impart quality professional training to youth.

The programme will be carried out in the next four years, costing 30 billion rupees and will facilitate youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan, chairing a pre-launch meeting of ‘Hunermand Pakistan’ termed youth an asset of the nation. He said the programme would help youth get better job opportunities and contribute to national development.

Read: PM greenlights country’s biggest skill development programme

In the first phase, around 170,000 youth will be given professional skill-based training, of which 50,000 will be trained in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and other advanced areas of technology.

Similarly, 50,000 youth will be given training at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in conventional areas including auto-mechanics, plumbing etc, whereas twenty thousand youth will be given apprenticeship.

Around 75 smart classrooms will be set up to ensure easy access to skill and professional education besides provision of such training at 70 Madaris.

Five Centres of Excellence will also be established under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries.

Comments

comments