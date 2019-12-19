‘PM highlighted difficulties of displaced people in Global Refugee Forum’

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Thursday said that PM Imran Khan highlighted real problems of displaced people in Geneva’s Global Refugee Forum, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter message, said that the world understood the issues being faced by refugees through PM’s speech. She said that Pakistan is still hosting 3 million Afghan refugees for 40 years despite being a poor state.

She urged for effective measures to end the global issues which are widely displacing people. Awan added that the premier had also apprised the world regarding the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by raising voice against barbarism and inhumane curfew.

India will have to be restricted from continuing anti-humanitarian and illegal steps in order to prevent the world from another refugee crisis.

 

