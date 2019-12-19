‘PM highlighted difficulties of displaced people in Global Refugee Forum’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Thursday said that PM Imran Khan highlighted real problems of displaced people in Geneva’s Global Refugee Forum, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter message, said that the world understood the issues being faced by refugees through PM’s speech. She said that Pakistan is still hosting 3 million Afghan refugees for 40 years despite being a poor state.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا گلوبل رفیوجی فورم سے خطاب اور بے بس اور بے وسیلہ مہاجرین کے مسائل پر روشنی سے مہاجرین کی مشکلات کا پوری دنیا کو ادراک ہوا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 19, 2019

She urged for effective measures to end the global issues which are widely displacing people. Awan added that the premier had also apprised the world regarding the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by raising voice against barbarism and inhumane curfew.

پاکستان غریب ملک ہونے کے باوجود 30 لاکھ مہاجرین کی میزبانی کر رہا ہے ہے۔ تمام تر مشکلات کے باوجود 40سال سے افغان مہاجرین کی میزبانی پر پاکستانی قابل تعریف ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 19, 2019

India will have to be restricted from continuing anti-humanitarian and illegal steps in order to prevent the world from another refugee crisis.

ہمیں دنیا میں ان حالات کا خاتمہ کرنا ہوگا جس کے باعث لوگ مہاجر بننے پر مجبور ہوتے ہیں۔ وزیراعظم نے ہر بین الاقوامی فورم کی طرح اس فورم پر بھی مقبوضہ کشمیر میں بھارتی وحشیانہ اور غیر انسانی قبضے پر پوری دنیا کو آگاہ کیا۔

