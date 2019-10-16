PM Khan promotes peace establishment, urges ending regional tensions: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that PM Imran Khan has promoted the establishment of peace and an end to regional tensions during his recent foreign visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that the Saudi Arabian leadership has praised the sincere efforts of PM Khan for establishing the brotherhood among Islamic countries. She added that the unity of Muslim Ummah will also guarantee peace and economic stability in the region.

ایران کے بعد سعودی قیادت کا خطے میں کشیدگی کے خاتمے اور امن و استحکام کے فروغ کیلئے وزیراعظم پاکستان کی مخلصانہ کاوشوں کو سراہانہ عمران خان کو بطور رہبرِ امت مسلمہ ممتاز کرتا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 16, 2019

“PM Imran Khan had also highlighted the human rights’ violations in the [Indian occupied Jammu and] Kashmir and continuous lockdown in the valley as curfew enters into its 73rd day. Moreover than 80 lakh people are sieged into their houses and the valley is turned into a jail.”

پاکستان برادر اسلامی ممالک کے مابین جذبہ اخوت اور ہم آہنگی کے فروغ کا خواہاں ہے۔امت مسلمہ کا باہمی اتحاد و اتفاق خطے میں امن اور معاشی استحکام کا ضامن ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 16, 2019

The special assistant said that Saudi Arabia renewed its aim to support Pakistan’s stance over Kashmir dispute and urged for peaceful resolution of the longstanding issue.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے سعودی قیادت کو مقبوضہ جموں و کشمیر میں انسانی حقوق کی سنگین صورتحال، مواصلاتی پابندیوں اور مسلسل لاک ڈاؤن سے آگاہ کیا۔کرفیو کو 73 روز ہوگئے،80 لاکھ سے زائد کشمیری گھروں میں محصور ہیں،وادی جنت نظیر جیل میں بدل چکی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 16, 2019

She said that the premier’s visit to Saudi Arabia will increase confidence among the countries which would strengthen cooperation in various sectors.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے دورے سے پاکستان اور سعودی عرب کے باہمی اعتماد میں اضافہ ہوگا اور مختلف شعبوں میں قریبی تعاون پر مبنی تعلقات مزید مضبوط ہوں گے۔وزیراعظم نے اس عزم کا اعادہ کیا کہ پاکستان ہمیشہ سعودی عرب کے ساتھ شانہ بشانہ کھڑا ہو گا ۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 16, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned to Pakistan after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia which became fruitful as Riyadh leadership agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

The agreement came during the Prime Minister’s separate meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh, as per Radio Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan during his meetings with Saudi leadership said Pakistan is ready to facilitate efforts for de-escalation of tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He stressed the importance of avoidance of military conflict and the constructive engagement of all parties.

