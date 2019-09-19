PM Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia to further strengthen bilateral ties: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Thursday said that PM Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia is the manifestation of brotherly relations with the Riyadh and it will further strenghten the ties between both countries.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her latest tweets, said that the premier will hold detailed discussion over Kashmir crisis with the Saudi Crown Prince.

“Pakistani government decides to gain the confidence of the brother Islamic country and OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] which is tantamount to strengthening the voice of Kashmiris. The efforts of PM Khan for the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir received full support from the Muslim bloc.”

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا دورہ سعودی عرب دونوں ممالک کے مابین بااعتماد برادرانہ تعلقات کا مظہر ہے۔ حالیہ دورے سے دونوں برادر ممالک کے تعلقات مزید مضبوط اور توانا ہوں گے۔وزیراعظم سعودی ولی عہد کے ساتھ مقبوضہ جموں کشمیر کی سنگین صورتحال پر تفصیل سے تبادلہ خیال کریں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 19, 2019

“OIC member states had also extended full support to the Kashmiris. PM Imran Khan will not present the case of Kashmiris in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).”

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی کوششوں سے مظلوم کشمیریوں کیلئے اسلامی دنیا کی بھرپور تائید و حمایت حاصل ہوئی۔ او آئی سی نے کشمیریوں کی حمایت کا واشگاف اظہار کیا۔وزیراعظم اسی قوت کے ساتھ کشمیر کا مقدمہ اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی میں پیش کریں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 19, 2019

“The historical ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had been enhanced by the last visit of Crown Prince [Mohammad Bin Salman]. Pakistani nationals have also expressed their love and respect to the Saudi leadership.”

ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان کے دورہ پاکستان سے دونوں ممالک میں تاریخی تعلقات میں مزید قربت آئی۔پاکستان کے عوام سعودی قیادت سے والہانہ محبت اور عقیدت رکھتے ہیں۔وزیراعظم عمران خان کا یہ دورہ مختلف شعبہ جات میں تعلقات کے فروغ کے لیے ایک اور سنگ میل ثابت ہو گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 19, 2019

She added that PM Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia will become a milestone for the bilateral cooperation in different sectors of both countries.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit, to discuss the various dimensions of the grave situation in occupied Kashmir with Saudi leadership.

According to a statement issued from his office, PM Imran Khan will proceed to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly after visiting KSA.

The premier will apprise the Saudi leadership about the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan has been in regular contact on the Kashmir issue with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the statement added.

Since the visit to Pakistan by Mohamed bin Salman in February 2019, there is growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of cooperation, read the statement.

