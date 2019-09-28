Reception of PM’s speech proves success of ‘Mission Kashmir’: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Saturday said that the success of ‘Mission Kashmir’ has been proved by the worldwide reception of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that PM Khan’s speech received worldwide reception which is an evidence for the success of ‘Mission Kashmir’. The premier has presented the case of innocent Kashmiris before the world with full force on the international forum.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی تقریر کو دنیا بھر میں ملنے والی پذیرائی اس بات کا ثبوت ہے کہ وہ “مشن کشمیر” میں کامیاب ہوئے ہیں۔انہوں نے مظلوموں کا مقدمہ پوری قوت کے ساتھ دنیا کے سب سے بڑے فورم پر رکھ دیا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 28, 2019

She said that it is the test of global conscience whether the civilised world supports oppressed people or to prioritise business over humanity.

اب عالمی ضمیر کا امتحان ہے کہ وہ تاریخ کے کس رخ کھڑا ہوتا ہے۔مہذب دنیا مظلوموں کا ساتھ دیتی ہے یا کاروبار کو انسانیت پر فوقیت دیتی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 28, 2019

Earlier, the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as historical which ‘will be remembered and referred to in the times to come.’

Dr Faisal, in his Twitter message, said, “Many Muslim diplomats were in tears when PM referred to the Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him].” He added that the premier ‘has made a strong case for Muslim Ummah and for Pakistan.”

The spokesperson said that “The speech will be remembered and referred to in the times to come.”

PM Khan’s speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session is widely praised by the nationals and political leadership where he urged the world to tackle climate change, money laundering, and Islamophobia besides highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

