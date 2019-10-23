Pakistan has buried lies of India, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that Pakistan has buried the lies of India as the world witnessed the false claim of the Indian army chief.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her messages on Twitter, said that the cruel face of India has been exposed by Pakistan during the recent visit of diplomats and media representative on Line of Control (LoC).

پاکستان کے سچ نے بھارتی جھوٹ کو دفن کردیا ہے۔ ساری دنیا نے دیکھ لیا کہ بھارتی آرمی چیف کا دعوی کتنا بڑا جھوٹ تھا۔ لائن آف کنٹرول کی پاکستانی طرف سفارتکاروں اور میڈیا کے دورے نے دنیا کو بھارت کا اصل چہرہ دکھا دیاہے۔ بھارتی آرمی چیف کو اپنے جھوٹ پر پوری دنیا سے معافی مانگنی چاہیے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 23, 2019

بھارتی آرمی چیف کے جھوٹے دعوی کا بھرکس نکل چکا ہے۔کھلی دعوت کے باوجود بھارتی ہائی کمیشن کے کسی سفارتکار کا دورے سے راہ فرار بھارتی جھوٹ پر مہر ہے۔شہری آبادی اور نہتے شہریوں کو نشانہ بنانے والے سفاک اور بزدل ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 23, 2019

She said that the Indian army chief should tender an apology to the world over his false claim. Awan continued that the Indian diplomat’s absence from the LoC visit despite receiving an open invitation was the proof of the false claims of New Delhi.

Read: Diplomats visit LoC to fact-check Indian claims about alleged terror camps

The special assistant termed the Indian attack on civilians and unarmed citizens living near the ceasefire line as a coward act by the Indian troops.

بھارت کب غیر ملکی سفراء اور میڈیا کو مقبوضہ کشمیر لے جائے گا ؟تاکہ وہ قابض افواج کے مظلوموں پر ظلم و بربریت اور انسانی حقوق کی پامالیوں کو آنکھوں سے دیکھ سکیں۔ عالمی برادری کو تنازعہ کشمیر کشمیریوں کی امنگوں اور اقوام متحدہ کی قراردادوں کے تحت حل کرنا ہوگا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 23, 2019

She questioned New Delhi authorities when to take foreign media and diplomats to the occupied Jammu and Kashmir so they could witness atrocities continued by Indian occupation troops. Awan urged for the resolve of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and resolutions passed by the United Nations (UN).

Earlier on October 22, diplomatic corps had reached the Line of Control (LoC) to visit the sectors hit by the Indian unprovoked firing last week, and fact-check New Dehli’s claims regarding destroying three alleged terrorist camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: Diplomats’ visit to LoC exposed Indian falsehood to int’l community: FO

The diplomatic corps visited Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri’s sectors on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal was also accompanying the diplomatic corps.

Dr Muhammad Faisal, in a tweet, said the Indian side has not joined the diplomatic corps in the visit to LoC. He said they have neither provided coordinates of the alleged “launchpads”.

The Foreign Office had extended an invitation to the entire diplomatic corps to visit the restive LoC to inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling. It said the Indian Charge de affairs was also invited to prove the claim of his army chief before the foreign diplomats.

