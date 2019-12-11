Modi-led govt turns India into extremist Hindu state: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Wednesday slammed the Indian government over passing a controversial citizenship bill, saying that human rights of minorities were blown by the Narendra Modi-led government, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that the controversial citizenship bill had been passed to attack the rights of minorities by fascist Modi when the world is observing human rights day and it was also an example of enmity against Muslims.

“Modi-led government has turned India into an extremist Hindu state,” she added.

Awan said that the credibility of two-nation theory has been proved by the latest step of the Indian government. The controversial bill exposed the false claims of a secular state as it was not legislation but a conspiracy to impose Hindutva ideology in the region.

The special assistant demanded the world to raise strong voice against the worst human rights violation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the controversial citizenship bill passed by the Indian government.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly session had witnessed a resolution tendered by the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari on the recent ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ approved by India.

The resolution condemned the marginalisation of Muslims through the passing of such discriminatory acts which are meant to create chaos and anarchy in the region.

The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 31 December 2014, eligible for Indian citizenship.

The Bill relaxes the requirement of residence in India from 11 years to 6 years for these migrants. Importantly, it is only applicable to the people from communities mentioned above, excluding Muslims.

The Union Cabinet cleared the Bill for Parliament on 4 December 2019 and was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10. The Bill is to be presented to the Rajya Sabha on 11 December 2019.

The Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) unanimously approved the bill while some showed dissent towards what has been dubbed an ‘anti-muslim’ law.

Pakistan’s national assembly rejected the immoral and unethical bill labelling it a gross violation of human rights.

