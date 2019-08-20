Firdous Ashiq Awan urges international community to step in for resolving IoK issue

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan has once again urged the international community to act against the Modi’s crimes in Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing media after the federal cabinet meeting, chaired by PM Imran Khan in Islamabad, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised the cabinet in detail about his telephonic conversation with President Trump.

اسلام آباد: کابینہ اجلاس کے بعد معاون خصوصی اطلاعات فردوس عاشق اعوان کی میڈیا بریفنگ اسلام آباد: کابینہ اجلاس کے بعد معاون خصوصی اطلاعات فردوس عاشق اعوان کی میڈیا بریفنگ#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

“The PM had informed President Trump that India plans to perpetrate the genocide of Kashmiris to change the demographic composition of the occupied region,” she added. PM Khan had urged President Trump that the international community must play its role, constitute a fact-finding mission and stop India from its brutalities in Kashmir.

The Special Assistant has urged the UN to send its observers in Occupied Kashmir and highlight the Indian brutalities. Briefing regarding cabinet decisions, she said that PM will head the high-level cooperation committee from Pakistan side while Turkish side will be headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting also took into consideration the investment-friendly policies to encourage foreign investors, especially overseas Pakistanis. The Cabinet discussed measures to give confidence to businessmen and to ensure the business-friendly environment. It discussed the procedural challenges in the working of NAB that could deter businessmen on taking decisions, said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Read More: Pakistan decides to approach ICJ over Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

The Special Assistant said that cabinet has endorsed the decisions of the committee on privatization in its last meeting. The Cabinet accorded approval of five billion rupees to give interest-free loans to poor and homeless people.

The cabinet also discussed measures to increase plantation in the country. It suggested involving youth in the plantation of fruit trees.

The cabinet directed the concerned ministry for provision of solar stoves in hilly areas where the gas facility is not available.

Comments

comments