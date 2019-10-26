Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises JUI-F chief’s moves disturbing peace situation

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Saturday strongly criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over adopting such moves that would compromise peace situation in the country.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said, “This nation has paid a heavy price for peace after tendering sacrifices of thousands of lives.” She questioned Maulana Fazl for reasons behind disturbing the peaceful situation.

The special assistant urged the opposition leader to make consensus by holding dialogues. She said, “In a democracy, dialogues are the only way to make consensus and removal of misunderstandings. All issues will be resolved only through holding talks.”

Awan asked JUI-F chief to adopt such steps that would spread the message of unity among the nationals. She added that the country needs joint efforts for its prosperity and development.

It may be noted here that two rounds of talks between the government’s negotiation committee and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee on the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) upcoming Azadi March had remained inconclusive on Friday.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who heads the government committee, said the two sides couldn’t reach a decision due to which they agreed to hold more rounds of talks. He said recommendations put forward by both sides were deliberated upon.

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is the convenor of the opposition body, said two rounds of talks took place today but remained inconclusive. He said they decided to continue the dialogue process but no timeframe in this regard was decided.

Earlier in the day, sources said that the government’s negotiating committee will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (today) to brief about the meeting with the opposition.

