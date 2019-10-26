ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Saturday strongly criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over adopting such moves that would compromise peace situation in the country.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said, “This nation has paid a heavy price for peace after tendering sacrifices of thousands of lives.” She questioned Maulana Fazl for reasons behind disturbing the peaceful situation.

The special assistant urged the opposition leader to make consensus by holding dialogues. She said, “In a democracy, dialogues are the only way to make consensus and removal of misunderstandings. All issues will be resolved only through holding talks.”

امن کے لئے قوم نے بہت بھاری قیمت دی ہے۔ہزاروں جانوں کی قربانی سے ملک میں امن کے دیے روشن ہوئے۔فضل الرحمان امن کے چراغ کیوں بجھانا چاہتے ہیں؟ جمہوریت میں مذاکرات ہی غلط فہمیوں کے خاتمے اور اتفاق رائے پیدا کرنے کا واحد راستہ ہے۔بات چیت سے ہی مسائل کا حل نکلتا ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 26, 2019

Read: Govt negotiating committee to brief PM on talks with opposition

Awan asked JUI-F chief to adopt such steps that would spread the message of unity among the nationals. She added that the country needs joint efforts for its prosperity and development.

فضل الرحمان اپنی انا، ضد اور ذات کے خول سے باہر نکلیں۔ پاکستان کو درپیش چیلنجز کے تناظر میں اتحاد اور یکجہتی وقت کی اہم ضرورت ہے۔قومی ترقی کے حصول اور پاکستان کو عظیم تر بنانے کیلئے سب کو مل کر کاوشیں کرنا ہوں گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 26, 2019

It may be noted here that two rounds of talks between the government’s negotiation committee and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee on the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) upcoming Azadi March had remained inconclusive on Friday.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who heads the government committee, said the two sides couldn’t reach a decision due to which they agreed to hold more rounds of talks. He said recommendations put forward by both sides were deliberated upon.

Read: Interior ministry warns possible terror attacks on ‘Azadi March’

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is the convenor of the opposition body, said two rounds of talks took place today but remained inconclusive. He said they decided to continue the dialogue process but no timeframe in this regard was decided.

Earlier in the day, sources said that the government’s negotiating committee will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (today) to brief about the meeting with the opposition.

Comments

comments