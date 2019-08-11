LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Sunday slammed the Indian premier, saying that Narendra Modi is the real face of terrorism.

Firdous Ashiq Awan made the statement while addressing to a rally organised to show solidarity with Kashmiris facing atrocities by Indian authorities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“PM Imran Khan gives message to the nation to keep remember the sacrifices of Kashmiris while celebrating festivities of Eid-ul-Azha.”

“Today, it has been proved that the founding leaders of this country adopted a perfect ideology of two-nation theory. Narendra Modi is the real face of terrorism. India is continuing atrocities against Kashmiris over demanding their right of self-deterimination.”

Read More: Genocide of Kashmiris by India unfolding RSS ideology: PM Imran Khan

Awan said that India will have to surrender before the Kashmiris’ struggle. She said that PM Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmir at every forum.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (RSS).

In a series of tweets, he said the attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing.

The PM expressed fear that this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan.

Earlier, on Aug 5, the Indian government stripped the disputed region of its autonomy by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

