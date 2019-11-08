ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to uphold democratic and constitutional norms.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said making hue and cry over the election rigging after one year is nothing but to hoodwink the masses and weaken the democratic system.

مولانا صاحب! عوام سے مسترد ہونے پر ذاتی انتقام کا بدلہ قوم کو ذہنی اذیت سے دوچارکرکے نہ لیں۔ کارکنان کو یخ بستہ ہواؤں کی نذر کر کے ظلم نہ کریں۔ضد اور ہٹ دھرمی چھوڑیں۔ ” 1973 کے آئین کے تناظر” میں جمہوریت اور آئینی اصولوں کی پاسداری کریں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 8, 2019

She said dialogue is part of democratic process of which Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been the firm supporter. Awan questioned as to why Maulana wants to keep the windows of his mind shut by declaring the talks meaningless.

مذاکرات جمہوری عمل کا نام ہے جس کے آپ خود داعی رہے ہیں۔مذاکرات کو بے معنی قرار دے کر اپنے ذہن کی کھڑکیوں کوکیوں بند رکھنا چاہتے؟وہم کا علاج لقمان حکیم کے پاس بھی نہیں تھا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 8, 2019

The SAPM on Information and Broadcasting said if the elections were rigged then why did Maulana Fazlur Rehman contest the presidential elections and his son took oath as member of National Assembly?

