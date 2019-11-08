Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Fazlur Rehman to uphold democratic, constitutional norms

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to uphold democratic and constitutional norms.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said making hue and cry over the election rigging after one year is nothing but to hoodwink the masses and weaken the democratic system.

She said dialogue is part of democratic process of which Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been the firm supporter. Awan questioned as to why Maulana wants to keep the windows of his mind shut by declaring the talks meaningless.

 

The SAPM on Information and Broadcasting said if the elections were rigged then why did Maulana Fazlur Rehman contest the presidential elections and his son took oath as member of National Assembly?

